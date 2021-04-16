Illinois State Police investigate inmate death at Christian County Jail

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating an inmate death at the Christian County Jail.

In a news release, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said an inmate was found unresponsive in a cell around 5 p.m. on Thursday. A correctional officer found the inmate while they were completing a standard administrative procedure, according to the sheriff.

“Life saving measures were performed by the Jail nurse along with the correctional officers,” said Kettelkamp. The inmate was then taken to the hospital by ambulance. They were pronounced dead at 6 p.m..

The sheriff contacted Illinois State Police to investigate this death. The name of the inmate has not yet been released.

Troopers said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday at the McLean County Coroner’s Office.