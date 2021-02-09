Illinois State Police investigate deadly incident

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are investigating an incident that left one person dead and another hospitalized in Champaign County.

Police responded to an emergency call on U.S. Route 136 near Penfield. When they arrived, they found the body of 46-year-old Robert Ogburn, and his wife, Leigh Ann, who was nursing a gunshot wound. Ogburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are not releasing any more information at this time. They also stated anyone who witnessed or has more information about what happened, contact State Police via email.