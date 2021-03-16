Illinois State Police give advice on what to do when faced with carjackers

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — After a “drastic increase in carjackings,” Illinois State Police gave some tips on keeping yourself safe.

The first tip they gave was to make sure you are always aware of your surroundings. This is especially important when walking to and from your vehicle and putting away or gathering items. You should also have your keys ready when walking to your car so you are not searching for them at your door.

You should always keep your doors locked. It does not matter if you are making a phone call, waiting for someone; keep the doors locked, according to troopers.

When you are at a stoplight or stop sign, keep some distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. This will allow you to have some space to drive away, if needed.

Now, if you do find yourself in a carjacking situation, there are some things troopers recommend to do.

The first tip is to never fight for your vehicle. “It can always be replaced,” said troopers. You should also avoid verbal and physical confrontations with the suspect(s). Another tip is to voice if there is a child in the car.

Finally, remember the description of the suspect(s) and if there was another vehicle with them and call 9-1-1.

Illinois State Police has joined other agencies to create a Joint Carjacking Taskforce. “This taskforce and partnerships like this help continue to combat crimes such as these throughout the State of Illinois,” said troopers.