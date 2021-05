CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said were called to a 2-vehicle crash along I-74 on Wednesday night.

Troopers said it happened in the eastbound lane, at the 188 mile marker. They stated a vehicle, for unknown reasons, hit the back of a semi-truck and rolled over into the median.

There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt.

Traffic in the area is moving slowly. Troopers are asking drivers to travel carefully in the area.