Illinois State Police: Bus driver accidentally set off emergency signal system

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said everything is okay after a bus was seen along I-57–near Tuscola– with an emergency sign on it.

Troopers said a Charter bus had an emergency sign flashing on it asking for those who see it to call first responders. However, state police said it was activated by accident.

The bus driver accidentally hit a button that caused the flashers and sign to activate.

Both first responders and the bus company ran a check of the bus. Neither the bus nor those on it were in any danger.