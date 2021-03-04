Illinois State Police arrest man on sexual abuse charges

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police arrested a Tower Hill man who was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In a news release, troopers said that on Wednesday, they obtained an arrest warrant for 54-year-old Chris Williams. He was then arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Additionally, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon charges were filed against Williams on Thursday.

“If convicted, the aggravated criminal sexual abuse sentencing range is up to 3-7 years in IDOC,” said troopers. “If convicted, the unlawful possession of weapons by a felon sentencing range is up to 2-5 years in IDOC.”

Several agencies helped Illinois State Police with this investigation, including the Pana Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office.