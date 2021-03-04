Illinois State Police arrest man on sexual abuse charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police arrested a Tower Hill man who was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In a news release, troopers said that on Wednesday, they obtained an arrest warrant for 54-year-old Chris Williams. He was then arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Additionally, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon charges were filed against Williams on Thursday.

“If convicted, the aggravated criminal sexual abuse sentencing range is up to 3-7 years in IDOC,” said troopers. “If convicted, the unlawful possession of weapons by a felon sentencing range is up to 2-5 years in IDOC.”

Several agencies helped Illinois State Police with this investigation, including the Pana Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story