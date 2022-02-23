EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials announced Wednesday their drug enforcement efforts are seeing dramatic results.

In a news release, ISP Director Brandan Kelly said during Fiscal Year 2021, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) recovered around $71 million worth of illegal drugs. Recent law changes have allowed them to get more drugs off the street and investigate other crimes.

During FY 2021, MEGs seized nearly 400% more fentanyl, over 260% more heroin and over 190% more meth throughout the state.