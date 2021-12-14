Illinois State Police announces seatbelt enforcement patrols

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police announced on Tuesday that troopers in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford Counties will take part in Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREPs) on Dec. 22.

OREPs are special patrols that focus on enforcing Illinois seatbelt and child safety laws, which require all drivers and passengers, front and back, to wear a seatbelt. The objective of OREPs is to increase compliance through education, child seat inspections and enforcement.

Nearly half of all traffic crash deaths are the result of failure to wear a seatbelt properly. On the other hand, properly worn seatbelts are credited with saving nearly 14,000 lives every year.