Illinois State Police accepting new recruits for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police announced over the weekend that its Merit Board is now accepting applications for the 2022 Centennial Academy Classes.

2022, the ISP’s centennial year, will see Cadet Classes 137 and 138 graduate from the Illinois State Police Academy.

“The Illinois State Police is committed to a mission of Integrity, Service and Pride and to providing a culture of personal and professional growth for our troopers,” said Director Brendan F. Kelly. “For anyone wanting to make a difference, a career with the Illinois State Police is a meaningful way to protect the people of Illinois and bring justice to victims of violent crime.”

Class 137 is scheduled to begin on June 5, 2022; applications and required documentation must be submitted by Jan. 21 to be a part of Class 137. Class 137 applicants are required to attend and pass a Physical Fitness Inventory Test (PFIT) and Recruitment Exam Tests on one of the following dates:

Jan. 8 or 9 in Glen Ellyn (RSVP deadline of Dec. 31)

Feb. 5 or 6 in Springfield (RSVP deadline of Jan. 28)

Class 138 is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2, 2022; applications and required documentation must be submitted by April 1 to be a part of Class 138. Class 138 applicants must attend and pass a PFIT and Recruitment Exam Test session on one of the following dates:

Feb. 26 in Romeoville (RSVP deadline of Feb. 11)

March 5 or 6 in Springfield (RSVP deadline of Feb. 15)

April 9 or 10 in a yet-to-be-announced location in northern Illinois (deadline of Feb. 25)

April 23 in Springfield (deadline of April 8).

Both classes have the potential to include Fast Track and Non-Fast Track applicants. The Fast Track program allows certified police officers to become Illinois State Troopers through an accelerated training program.

Fast track applicants must have at least two years of experience as a full-time sworn police officer and provide proof that they have successfully completed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)/International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)-approved DWI/DUI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing training program, or an approved equivalent.

Non-Fast Track applicants require no law enforcement experience, but they must be at least 21 years old, have no prior felony convictions, be a U.S. citizen, possess a valid driver’s license, be willing to accept an assignment anywhere in Illinois and have either an associate’s degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university.

Veterans and active members of the military can qualify without the 60 credit hours under certain circumstances.

Upon graduating from the ISP Academy, new State Troopers will work in one of the 21 patrol districts across the state for a base salary of more than $65,500 a year. After initial assignment to patrol, Troopers will have the opportunity to apply for a specialty function in the ISP like Drug Enforcement, Violent Crime Investigations, SWAT, Air Operations, K-9 units and more.

Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to visit the ISP Merit Board website for application information. Anyone who has questions about becoming an Illinois State Trooper and who wants to speak to a recruiter can call or email one of the following people: