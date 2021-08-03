Illinois State Police accepting applications for trooper positions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Merit Board is taking applications for trooper positions.

A press release says interested applicants must meet the following criteria:

Pay a $30.00 non-refundable application fee.

Have a valid U.S. driver’s license

Be at least 21-years-old at the time of application. People aged 20 can apply if they have completed an Associate Degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university with a ‘C’ average or higher. ISP requires mandatory retirement at 60 years of age.

Have no felony convictions

Must be willing to accept assignment anywhere in the State of Illinois

People must also meet one of the following criteria to qualify:

Have an Associate’s Degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university with a ‘C’ average or higher.

Three consecutive years of active military duty with an honorable discharge.

Any person who has been awarded a Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Served in a combat mission by proof of hostile fire pay or imminent danger pay with an honorable discharge

Click this link to review the pre-employment requirements, selection process, and complete the application.

Applicants that have previously applied and have not received any information on the status of their application, do not need to re-apply at this time. They will be contacted at a later date with information on how to continue the process.

If you have any questions, you should reach out to the Illinois State Police Recruitment Section.