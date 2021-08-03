Illinois State Police accepting applications for trooper positions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Merit Board is taking applications for trooper positions.
A press release says interested applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Pay a $30.00 non-refundable application fee.
- Have a valid U.S. driver’s license
- Be at least 21-years-old at the time of application.
- People aged 20 can apply if they have completed an Associate Degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university with a ‘C’ average or higher.
- ISP requires mandatory retirement at 60 years of age.
- Have no felony convictions
- Must be willing to accept assignment anywhere in the State of Illinois
People must also meet one of the following criteria to qualify:
- Have an Associate’s Degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university with a ‘C’ average or higher.
- Three consecutive years of active military duty with an honorable discharge.
- Any person who has been awarded a Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal
- Served in a combat mission by proof of hostile fire pay or imminent danger pay with an honorable discharge
Click this link to review the pre-employment requirements, selection process, and complete the application.
Applicants that have previously applied and have not received any information on the status of their application, do not need to re-apply at this time. They will be contacted at a later date with information on how to continue the process.
If you have any questions, you should reach out to the Illinois State Police Recruitment Section.