Illinois State Police: 3 people seriously hurt in crash

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said three people are in serious condition after a 2-car crash along Illinois Route 115.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Thursday along Route 115 at 1200 North Road. Their preliminary investigation indicated a Volvo was eastbound on 1200 North Road going towards the intersection of Route 115. Troopers stated the driver of that vehicle is accused of using a phone and failing to stop at the stop sign. They ended up hitting a Dodge, causing both vehicles to go off the road and overturn.

The 35-year-old driver in the Volvo, her 36-year-old passenger and the 65-year-old man driving the Dodge were all taken to the hospital. They were all considered to be in serious condition.