CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said two people were hurt after an early-morning crash along eastbound I-70 in Cumberland County.

In a news release, troopers stated it happened around 4:30 a.m. between two commercial vehicles near milepost 108. The two people hurt were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash. The two eastbound lanes were closed while officers investigated and the site was cleaned up.