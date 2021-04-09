Illinois State Police: 2 people dead & 2 seriously hurt after crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said two people are dead after a crash that happened Thursday night.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened on Illinois Route 48, near East 1550 North in Taylorville Township.

Officers stated a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was northbound on Route 48 when it crossed into the left lane to pass another vehicle. During that time, the Wrangler hit a 2009 Ford Focus head-on.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 19-year-old Taylorville girl, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, a 19-year-old Indiana girl, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Wrangler, a 46-year-old Taylorville man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.