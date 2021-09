KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash on West Road Tuesday night that left two Kankakee men dead on scene.

Officers said the crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. at 11000 West Road. A 47-year-old man was driving West while a 37-year-old man was driving East on Illinois Route 17. One of them crossed the centerline and hit the other person’s car. The two drivers were pronounced dead on scene.

There is no further information available at this time.