Illinois State Museum wants submissions for COVID-19 collection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Museum is looking for stories from Illinois residents about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, officials said they are working on a collecting initiative called Share Your Story: Illinois in the COVID-19 Pandemic. Museum officials are looking for personal stories, written works, artwork and photos from people of Illinois to document life during the pandemic. They said because the pandemic is “a vital moment in history,” they want to document it so future generations can see how the it affected Illinoisans.

“We want to hear from everyone,” said Illinois State Museum Curator of History, Erika Holst. “We’re all in this together, and everyone’s story is important. Whether you’re homeschooling your kids, a doctor on the front lines, or having to cancel your graduation party, we want to hear how your life has been affected by COVID-19.” Submissions will be collected for preservation in the museum’s digital archive using their online tool.