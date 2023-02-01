SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) in Springfield announced that it will return to pre-pandemic operating hours beginning on Tuesday.

After nearly three years of having reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both the flagship location in Springfield and the Dickson Mounds Museum location in Lewistown, part of ISM, will return to pre-pandemic operating hours.

The ISM in downtown Springfield is now open to visitors seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. between Mon. – Sat., and from noon – 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Dickson Mounds Museum will be open Mon. – Sun. from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, all ISM locations will continue to offer free admission.

“We are thrilled to announce this expansion of hours and continued free admission at the Illinois State Museum and Dickson Mounds,” said Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which oversees ISM operations. “These attractions are special places with a long history of delivering exciting, educational and affordable experiences for all visitors.”

Since 1877, the ISM has focused on the exploration of Illinois’ past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources.

More ISM information can be found here.