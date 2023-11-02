SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Museum is holding Family Day this Saturday to celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Family Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Day of the Dead is a Latin American holiday typically celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. The occasion gives an opportunity to remember loved ones who have passed away.

The event will include traditional Mexican games, flower crown making, the chance to transform into a sugar skull (or “calavera”) and more. Guests can also learn about linocut, or linoleum cut, in Mexican culture and create their own linocut designs. There will also be dance performances from Baile Monarcas and Betsy Serrano of the University of Illinois Springfield.

The Honrando a Nuestros Ancestros: The Bridge Between the Living and the Dead exhibition will also be available to view. It will feature community ofrendas, or offerings. The display is a result of a collaboration with the Hispanic Women of Springfield and UIS Diversity Center.

“We are excited to be able to celebrate with families again this year. This event provides an opportunity for visitors to learn about Hispanic and Latinx culture, as well as the Day of the Dead, through engaging and family-friendly activities,” said Jenn Edginton, the Interim Director of the Museum.

“We are fortunate to collaborate with the Hispanic Women of Springfield, the UIS Diversity Center, and other community members who generously share their stories and experiences to create a more inclusive and diverse community for everyone,” said Edginton.

Family Day is free to the public. Funding for the event is made possible by the Germeraad and Kovach/Steward Family Funds at the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln.