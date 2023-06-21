SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Museum announced it will host community discussions about the 1908 exhibition proposed for the Springfield Sangamon County Transportation Hub, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the museum.

The second meeting is scheduled at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum.

The museum reported they have partnered with Sangamon County to create a community-focused exhibit highlighting artifacts and materials discovered during the archeological excavations for the rail relocation project. They said this is to preserve the history and culture of the Springfield community.

The objects found were remnants of homes built in the 1840s that were burned to the ground by a White mob action in 1908, commonly referred to as the 1908 Race Riot, officials said.

ISM is currently in the second phase of planning the upcoming exhibition and actively seeking community input and ideas, officials said. The museum said in order to achieve this goal, they have hired three consultants to facilitate discussions with residents and individuals connected to families affected by the events of 1908.

The consultants will lead these discussions to determine the exhibition’s direction, officials said.

“Our goal is to create an exhibition specifically designed to meet the community’s needs,” ISM Interim Director Jenn Edginton said. “We understand that this historical event has profoundly impacted the lives of those involved, and we will approach the topic with empathy, care, and sensitivity.”

Director Edginton added: “Our mission is to honor and respect the individuals affected by this event and to create a safe space for all community members to engage in meaningful dialogue.”

For those who cannot participate in either session on Saturday, June 24, the ISM said they will host additional sessions in August and September.