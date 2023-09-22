SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Library in Springfield was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was emailed to the library.

In a statement to WCIA, Secretary of State spokesperson Henry Haupt said library staff discovered the threat at 9:30 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the library was evacuated and the building was swept for explosive devices.

Finding none, the Secretary of State Police issued an all clear for the building at 11:30 a.m. and employees were able to return to work.

The State Library is now the highest-profile library in the state to receive a threat in the past month. Five others in Northern Illinois also received threats.