SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair announced the Multi-Purpose Arena (MPA) will reopen at this year’s fair with a variety of entertainment for the whole family, including a monster truck show and a rodeo.

Officials said the MPA underwent an $8.6 million overhaul last year, repairing sidewalks, walls, steps, expansion joints, and electrical systems, readjusting the tension structure, installing a new canopy and rebuilding the retaining walls around the facility. They said the funding was made possible by Gov. Pritzker’s historic Rebuild Illinois capital program, which modernizes infrastructure throughout the state.

“The Illinois State Fair is one of the jewels of our state, and my administration has prioritized investing in our fairgrounds to make sure every inch of the grounds reflects the best of Illinois,” said Gov. Pritzker. “The new and improved Multi-Purpose Arena is another important addition to the improvements we’ve made over the last several years, and I look forward to seeing Illinoisans from across the state come together to enjoy the space.”

The state fair said the MPA will host four major events during this year’s fair. Entertainment includes the Monsters of Destruction monster truck thrill show on Aug. 10, the Bares, Broncs, and Bulls rodeo on Aug. 12, truck and tractor pulls from Aug. 14-16, and the Championship Demolition Derby on Aug. 19.

“We are excited to have the MPA refurbished and back for the 2023 Illinois State Fair,” said state fair manager Rebecca Clark. “The entertainment we have lined up throughout the fair at the MPA will have something for all ages to enjoy.”

Fair officials said tickets for Monsters of Destruction are on sale now online. They said tickets for all other MPA entertainment go on sale on June 1.

The Illinois State Fair previously announced five acts scheduled to perform at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage during the state fair’s 10 days, Aug. 10-20. These include rapper Nelly, country band Old Dominion, rock legends REO Speedwagon, rock bands Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH, and country artist Maren Morris.

More information about the 2023 Illinois State Fair can be found online.