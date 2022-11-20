SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The countdown to the 2023 Illinois State Fair begins on Monday with holiday promotions for the Jumbo and Mega Passes.

The Jumbo Pass includes unlimited rides at both Main Carnival Midway and Adventure Village and on the giant slide. The pass costs $70 and can be used for all eleven days of the fair.

The Mega Pass includes unlimited rides at both Main Carnival Midway and Adventure Village but not the giant slide. The pass costs $60 and can also be used for all eleven days of the fair.

Both passes do not include the Sky Glide.

The holiday sale for the passes end on Dec. 31. Passes can be purchased online or in person at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

More information can be found here.