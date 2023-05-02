SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair announced they are kicking off this year’s fair in August with a 100 Days Out celebration on May 6.

Fair officials invite everyone to the Fair, Fun & Food Kickoff Party from noon – 6 p.m. inside the Village of Cultures on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The event will feature favorite fair foods and drinks, including Mr. Ribeye, Coleman Concessions, Wafflelicious, and Illinois Wine.

Aside from a wide variety of food, the fair said there will also be free children’s activities provided by Springfield Park District’s Henson Robinson Zoo and the Washington Park Preschool. Anyone can also try their luck at drenching a local celebrity, including state fair manager Rebecca Clark, in the State Fair Dunk Tank and take a Slide Down 66 on the Giant Slide.

The event will feature live music by After Sunset from 3-6 p.m. on the Village of Cultures stage. The fair describes After Sunset as an Illinois Times Best Cover Band winner and will be playing hits for the whole family to dance and sing along to.

“We are excited to give our fairgoers an opportunity to experience the fair outside of August,” said Clark. “On top of the fun and food, there will be chances to win great State Fair prizes, including Grandstand concert tickets, admission booklets, parking passes, mega passes, and more.”

The 100 Days Out celebration event and parking on the Illinois State Fairgrounds are free.

The state fair previously announced four acts scheduled to perform at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage during the state fair’s 10 days, Aug. 10-20. These include country band Old Dominion, rock legends REO Speedwagon, rock bands Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH, and country artist Marren Morris.

More information on how to buy tickets to all Grandstand concerts can be found online.