SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair announced Tuesday that a new promotion for this year’s fair will give fairgoers a way to double their fun this August.

State fair officials said anyone who pays for parking on the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Thursday, August 10, called County Fairs and Horse Racing Day, will receive a voucher. They said the voucher is for free parking to be redeemed on either Tuesday, August 15, Wednesday, August 16, or Thursday, August 17.

The “Double the Fun” promotion is valid on nights REO Speedwagon, Alter Bridge, and Tim McGraw perform at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand, fair officials reported, making fairgoers’ Grandstand concert experience more affordable. Tickets are still available for all shows and can be purchased online or at the Illinois State Fair Box Office.

The state fair’s opening day on Aug. 10 will begin with the official ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. followed by carnival rides opening at noon, fair food, and other festivities, including:

Harness racing at 11 a.m., 5 p.m.

at 11 a.m., 5 p.m. Twilight parade at 5:30 p.m.

at 5:30 p.m. Country music artist Cooper Alan at 7 p.m. on the Grand Central Stage

at 7 p.m. on the Grand Central Stage Monsters of Destruction, the grand reopening of the Multi-Purpose Arena at 7:30 p.m.

“Our goal is to offer an affordable way for families to attend the Illinois State Fair,” said state fair manager Rebecca Clark. “While this voucher can be used to return to the Fair on any one of the three days, this promotion offers significant savings on Twosday.”

A new theme day called “Twosday” will feature $2 admission for adults and seniors on Tuesday, August 15, fair officials reported. They said all carnival rides will cost $2 each, and all Mega Passes and Jumbo Passes sold before and during the fair will be honored.

Fair officials said another free event offered at this year’s fair is the Sale of Champions on Wednesday, August 16, inside the Coliseum. The event celebrates and showcases the hard work and dedication of Illinois youth exhibitors, the state fair said. They said the proceeds from this live auction benefit the champion youth exhibitor, Illinois 4-H, and FFA programs.

More information about this year’s Illinois State Fair, scheduled on Aug. 10-20, can be found online.