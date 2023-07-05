SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair has announced that the livestock entry deadline for the 2023 Illinois State Fair has been extended to July 7.

The State Fair said on Monday that the extension is due to power outages caused by recent severe weather across Springfield and Central Illinois. Rules state that the entries must be postmarked by July 1, but if the postmark deadline falls on a Saturday, that deadline is extended to Monday, July 3.

But with many areas of the state affected by severe weather, the State Fair is providing a grace period for 2023 Livestock Entries. Officials said all entries must be postmarked by Friday, July 7.

“As we know all too well, you cannot control the weather,” said State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Health, life and safety should always come first. We hope this grace period provides our exhibitors with peace of mind during these extraordinary circumstances.”

In addition to mailing livestock entry forms, State Fair officials said exhibitors can drop off their forms in the entry drop box located at the Emerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The Illinois State Fair, scheduled for Aug. 10-20, has plenty of events planned for the whole family, including a variety of Grandstand concerts, a monster truck show and more.