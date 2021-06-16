Illinois State Fair Box Office opens

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair Box Office is now open!

You can buy grandstand tickets in person from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also get them on Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m..

Tickets are also available online.

If a show gets canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, those who buy grandstand tickets will get a full refund, according to fair officials.

People can also buy mega and jumbo passes, admission bargain books and seasonal infield parking passes. Those can be purchased at the fair office in the Emmerson Building. Those who already bought their passes can come to the Emmerson Building to take their pass photos.

Pass Prices:

Discounted Mega Passes – $70

Jumbo Pass (Includes the Giant Slide) – $80

Those prices last through July 31. After that date, the price will go up $20 on both.

Other passes:

Admission Bargain Books – $45 (Provides 11 any-day admissions to the fair)

Seasonal Infield Parking Passes – $40 (Allows you to park on the infield all days of the fair)

The Illinois State Fair runs August 12-22.