SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Fair is celebrating its 170th anniversary this year.

One attraction at the fair takes people through a trip back in time putting the history of the fair on full display.

“It’s kind of a work in progress,” Mike Hall, the president of the Illinois State Fair Museum Foundation, said. “We’re always updating and trying to get new exhibits and that kind of thing.”

The foundation has been working to preserve the history of the fair.

“This museum was started about 25 years ago,” Hall said. “We had a lot of history, but we had no way to display it.”

The state fair itself began in 1853 in Springfield. Twelve different cities hosted it over the next 40 years. Eventually, in 1894, Springfield became the permanent home of the fair.

It’s been a place many presidents have visited from Abraham Lincoln to John F. Kennedy to Ronald Reagan with photos at the museum capturing their visits.

The museum also has a wide range of old items like buttons from previous fairs and photos of events like the Twilight Parade.

“A lot of it’s donated from family estates,” Hall said. “Believe it or not, some of our board members look at eBay every night for state fair history and they find stuff and they buy it and that’s how we get it. So it’s interesting how we get all those items.”

Some of the fair’s attractions are still around today like the butter cow, which made its first appearance at the fair more than 100 years ago. Photos of past butter cows from previous fairs are also on display at the museum.

“Looking at the butter cow, the old butter cows, that’s like my thing when I come here,” Jessica Boldrey, a fairgoer, said.

The Sky Glide is another attraction that you can’t miss if you’re on the fairgrounds.

The items at the museum along with others help to tell the story of the fair’s history.

“It kind of takes you back like time traveling where you get to see everything like you’re actually there,” Shelby Addis, another fairgoer, said.

The state fair has been canceled several times throughout history. It didn’t happen in 1862 because of the Civil War and from 1942 to 1945 because of World War II. The U.S. Army Airforce used the fairgrounds during that time as a supply depot.

In 1893, the World’s Fair in Chicago replaced the state fair.

In more recent history, the fair was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.