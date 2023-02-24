SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) –The Illinois State Fair announced some new theme and discount days for 2023.

Officials said some changes have been made from theme days in past years. County Fairs and Horse Racing Day will kick off the fair on Aug. 10 with gates opening at 7 a.m. The change will provide a full day of horse racing, county fair celebrations, free entertainment, carnival rides, access to fair food, traditional kick-off activities, and the annual Twilight Parade.

Another change includes Agriculture Day moving to Aug. 11, allowing for more livestock exhibitors and youth in agriculture participants to be on the grounds to celebrate Illinois’ number one industry. State fair officials said this change will also help minimize the impact of school starting for some area districts.

A new theme day called “Twosday” will feature $2 admission for seniors and adults on Aug. 15. Officials said all carnival rides will cost $2 each on that day. This is in addition to honoring all Mega Passes and Jumbo Passes sold before and during the fair.

“We took a look at our theme days and saw a couple of ways we could enhance our fairgoers’ experience,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. “From opening our gates earlier for a full day of horse racing, to exposing more Illinoisians to our state’s number one industry and offering affordable ways for families to enjoy the Illinois State Fair, our newly enhanced theme days will have something for everyone.”

The Governor’s Sale of Champions will also be making a move to Governor’s Day on Aug. 16. All fairgoers are encouraged and welcome to visit the Hall of Champions and with all youth exhibitors during the fair to learn more about their prize-winning animals.

The complete list of the state fair’s theme and discount days includes:

Thursday, Aug. 10: County Fairs & Horse Racing Day

Friday, Aug. 11: Agriculture Day

Saturday, Aug. 12: Kids Day

Sunday, Aug. 13: Veterans Day (Free admission for veterans and their families)

Monday, Aug. 14: Senior & Scout Day (Free Admission for seniors and scouts)

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Twosday ($2 Admission for seniors and adults)

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Governor’s Day

Thursday, Aug. 17: Republican Day

Friday, Aug. 18: First Responders & Healthcare Heroes Day (Free Admission for first responders and healthcare workers w/ID)

Saturday, Aug. 19: Park District Conservation Day

Sunday, Aug. 20: Family Day

More information on the 2023 Illinois State Fair can be found here.