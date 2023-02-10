LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — A couple in LeRoy has 85 reasons to smile this year. They’re getting that many solar panels installed on their home, for free.

It’s all a part of Illinois ‘Solar for All’ program to help those struggling to make ends meet. It offers guaranteed savings on electricity costs for qualifying households. Each county has its own range of qualifications based on house size. Those earning less than 80% of the average area income are eligible to have solar panels on their homes.

When Jacob Lay lost his job last year, his wife Kelly had to take on the financial burden. Their electric bill accounted for 10% of her annual pay. She said this program can help her and her husband use that money for other needs.

“When Jacob does get into his new career field, that becomes money to quickly get back on top of all those bills we haven’t been able to touch,” Kelly said.

Their new solar panels will last for at least 20 years. She said even if they sell the house, the next person living in it will reap the benefits of the solar panels.