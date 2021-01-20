Illinois Sheriffs’ Association gives scholarships to college students

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships. The Champaign County sheriff will be awarding one scholarship of $500.

In a news release, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the money is to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. Applicants are to follow these guidelines:

Must be a permanent Illinois resident

Must use the scholarship at higher learning institutes within the State of Illinois

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2021-2022 school year (excluding summer session; full-time online learning is acceptable)

If you wish to apply for this scholarship, you can get an application at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office or on the ISA website. “Students must complete the application; answer the essay question and return all documentation to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office or the Sheriff’s Office in their permanent county by March 15, 2021 (must be postmarked by this date,” said officials.