CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is a center for agriculture, but what’s important to any type of crop life is pollinators.

The Atkins Group and Mahomet-Seymour’s FFA are teaming up to bring an Illinois-shaped pollinator garden. The garden will be on a clear-view farm near Saber and West Olympian Drives in Champaign.

It’ll have more than 900 plants from 20 different native plant species. The farm says pollinators these plants attract will benefit other crops.

“I hope that when people visit the Pollinator Garden, they, number one, recognize the importance of pollinators to agriculture,” said Sophia Hortin, Farm Manager. “But number two, the agriculture commitment to pollinators, farmers really do care about the role that pollinators play and are committed to preserving them and having a role for them in the environment. And that’s what we’re trying to showcase here.”

The planting day for the garden is Sept. 28. Clearview Farm is encouraging anyone who wants to help to reach out.