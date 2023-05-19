URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois could soon be the first state to count Middle Eastern and North African Americans on government forms.

After passing the legislature, the new bill, HB 3768, will go to Governor JB Pritzker. If it becomes law, the bill will ensure that the Middle East and North African racial category will be on official state government forms, studies, and reports. Urbana’s Central Illinois Mosque and Islamic Center (CIMIC) board member Marwan Yousef said he couldn’t be happier.

“We are an integral part of the American fabric and right now, Middle Eastern people are considered white,” Yousef said. “Whether you’re white or not you’re considered white. At least this time the racial category will be fixed and be on all state forms.”

Yousef said it’s not just about having their group represented. He arrived in the U.S. from the country of Jordan almost 50 years ago and his first time in the States wasn’t what he expected.

“It was bad then. By then, I mean when I first came, I was in the south in Alabama and it was not the greatest place to be at the time,” Yousef said.

Yousef said common misconceptions about his religion and disparaging names about his background were hard to deal with. But he said this county has done more to benefit him.

“I’ve had a really good life. My kids were born and raised here. They have their careers started. So, in a nutshell, it’s a really good place to live,” Yousef said.

Owner of Strawberry Fields and World Harvest Mohammad Al-Heeti agrees and calls the passing of the bill inevitable.

“The number in the Arab American community for the last 20, 30 years has grown a lot and they cannot avoid it anymore,” Al-Heeti said.

Like Yousef, Al-Heeti arrived in America from a middle eastern country. Coming from Iraq more than four decades ago, he’s been able to run a business for the last 27 years. He said lessons he learned back home and here are why he and many other Arabs are so successful.

“We are part of this society,” Al-Heeti said. “When I talk to my children, I tell them take what you are good from back home, what you are good from this country and put it together and be successful.”

Governor Pritzker is expected to sign the bill and he’ll be tracking how state officials implement the new rule.