SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gun manufacturers and distributors may face penalties for marketing their products due to a bill that passed the Senate Thursday.

The Firearm Industry Responsibility Act would amend a previous law to allow the Attorney General’s office to pursue the firearm industry for civil liabilities.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said this bill will allow him to seek legal action against gun manufacturers and sellers in three specific areas. One is the failure of the industry to regulate the sale of guns, especially straw purchasing.

Republicans argued that, while the bill does allow his office to target those three areas, it is not exclusive to those three areas.

“It really is just a blank slate for whoever the office holder happens to be, to go do whatever they want to do,” Senate Minority Leader John Curran (R-Downers Grove) said. “That’s not how government runs. We’re supposed to restrain it and this act is a step in the wrong direction.”

The second is the marketing of guns to children under the age of 18, and the third is the marketing of guns referencing illegal use, such as showing somebody using the gun for paramilitary purposes.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul believe the bill could help his office’s ability to deter gun violence in the state.

“The Firearms Industry Responsibility Act will clarify my office’s ability to use the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act, which is a primary tool available to hold businesses accountable for fraudulent or deceptive practices through civil litigation,” Raoul said. “It is how my office has protected the public from opioid manufacturers, vaping companies, tobacco companies and predatory lenders. No single industry should be given a free pass to engage in unlawful, unfair or deceptive conduct.”

The bill excludes communications or promotional materials for lawful firearms safety programs, instructional courses, hunting activities or other shooting events.

Proponents think bad actors in the firearm industry have contributed to violence in the state.

“Unlike many other industries, the gun industry plays by a special set of rules and has been shielded from most lawsuits for decades,” Sheri Williams, a co-chapter leader with the Illinois chapter of Moms Demand Action, said. “This legislation would help hold the gun industry accountable by making it easier to sue those in the gun industry for repeatedly choosing profits over people’s lives – a vital step in the fight to end gun violence and help save lives, particularly in Black and brown communities where everyday gun violence is so prevalent.”

The Senate voted 34-22 on the bill.

The bill heads to the governor’s desk. Governor J.B. Pritzker thanked in a statement and declared his intentions on signing the bill.