AP reports Durbin wins another term

ILLINOIS (AP) — AP is reporting incumbent Dick Durbin has won another term. He was going up against Republican challenger Mark Curran.

To those who supported my election: thank you for once again trusting me to represent you, your family and our home state of Illinois. it is an honor. And for those who were on the other side, thank you for your participation in our election. I pledge that I will listen honestly to your thoughts and work with you to bind the wounds of our nation.

Now we have work to do to vanquish this virus and rebuild our broken economy. I am ready for the challenge.

Senator Dick Durbin