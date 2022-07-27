SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The pen ink is drying on the contract of selling one of the state’s biggest office buildings.

Illinois sold the James R. Thompson Center for $105 million Wednesday to a Chicago real estate company, JRTC Holdings, LLC. JRTC Holdings also announced it agreed on a build-to-suit agreement with Google.

Viewed as operationally inefficient, the state has discussed selling the nearly 600,000 square foot Thompson Center for nearly two decades. The governor estimated the sale would save the state almost $1 billion over 30 years.

“It’s an accomplishment that benefits all parties involved, especially the taxpayers,” Pritzker said.

The $105 million of the sale includes $30 million in cash and a smaller building down the street for the 1,800 state workers currently with offices in the Thompson Center.

After 18 months of construction, Google plans on moving into the renovated building, with a partial opening after 10 months. An executive from Google said the company will be a champion for the city and help small businesses and non-profits.

“The Thompson Center is more than just a building,” Karen Sauder, Site Lead of Google in Chicago, said. “Establishing a presence here in the Loop allows us to get into the ground floor of revitalizing and breathing new life into the heart of this city.”

Google also owns two buildings in Chicago in the Fulton Market neighborhood about a mile and a half away. Pritzker said Google plans to keep open their Fulton Market campus after they open in the Thompson Center.

Pritzker also made a pitch for tech businesses to follow in Google’s footsteps and move their operations to the city of Chicago and Illinois.

“The naysayers said that Chicago could never establish itself as a tech hub, that we could never attract top tech companies,” he said. “Well, in true Illinois fashion, we exceeded expectations.”