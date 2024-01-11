ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said adult use marijuana sales exceeded $1.6 billion in 2023, setting a new annual record for the third straight year.

That wasn’t the only sign of growth for marijuana sales in the state. Dispensaries sold over 42 million items, and in-state resident sales totaled more than $1.2 billion — a 15% increase compared to 2022. December saw a new record for sales in a one-month period, generating almost $154 million. This is more than $10 million more than the previous record, which was set one year earlier in December of 2022.

The 177 dispensaries across the state collected $417.6 million in sales taxes alone throughout the year, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Of those dispensaries, 67 social equity dispensaries opened as part of a state program to grant opportunities in the marijuana industry to those historically impacted by arrests and imprisonment for marijuana offenses.

“From day one, my administration has put equity first to build the most accessible cannabis industry in the nation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our work will continue to repair past harm while providing opportunities for communities across the state and creating a more prosperous future.”

Full dispensary licenses are still being issued to the 188 applicants selected in the 2022 and July 2023 social equity lotteries as they continue to meet the final licensing criteria. These licenses allow dispensaries to sell marijuana.

“The legalization of adult use cannabis was the start of uplifting the communities most impacted by the failed war on drugs,” Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton said. “The benefits from these sales will be used to continue investing in our economic growth in historically disinvested populations.”

Despite the increases in-state, marijuana sales to out-of-state residents decreased by 14% in 2023 since the year prior. State officials attribute this to the growing number of states legalizing marijuana use. However, as compared to the growth in other areas of marijuana sales, they are not discouraged.

“These statistics show encouraging progress that is a testament to the hard work by the Pritzker Administration, lawmakers, and stakeholders in ensuring we create a process that’s accessible to everyone, no matter their gender, race, or where in Illinois they call home,” IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. said. “I’m proud of the simplified application process we’ve created to ensure an inclusive cannabis industry and look forward to welcoming even more professionals to the most equitable industry in the country.”