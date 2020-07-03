Illinois seeking new poet laureate, state’s 1st since 2017

(Original Caption) A 32-year-old housewife and part time secretary has won the Pulitzer Prize in Poetry for “Annie Allen,” a ballad of Chicago Negro life. The first woman to capture one of the famed awards, she is the mother of a 9-year-old boy and the wife of Henry Blakely, partner in an auto repair shop.

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is looking for a new poet laureate.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has launched a search committee to fill the post, which has been vacant since 2017. He says Illinois has been home to talented poets including Carl Sandburg, Gwendolyn Brooks, and Sandra Cisneros.

Pritzker says he wants to hear from “the next generation of great writers.” A poet laureate works to promote the art of poetry, nationally or at the state level.

Over a dozen poets, writers, and artists have been named to the search committee, which will consider nominations through Aug. 15.