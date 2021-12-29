Illinois Secretary of State: Rise in COVID cases causes temporary closure of all facilities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The secretary of state announced all of their departments will be temporarily closed because of an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.

In a news release, Secretary of State officials said the closure will last from January 3-17, 2022. All of the SOS departments, including driver services facilities, will not conduct in-person transactions.

All departments will be able to do online transactions. Some of those services include renewing license plate stickers as well as driver’s licenses/IDs for those who qualify. To confirm your eligibility, call (217) 785-1424.

Secretary of State Jesse White said their goal is to reopen all offices and driver services facilities on January 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story