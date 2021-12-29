Illinois Secretary of State: Rise in COVID cases causes temporary closure of all facilities

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The secretary of state announced all of their departments will be temporarily closed because of an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.

In a news release, Secretary of State officials said the closure will last from January 3-17, 2022. All of the SOS departments, including driver services facilities, will not conduct in-person transactions.

All departments will be able to do online transactions. Some of those services include renewing license plate stickers as well as driver’s licenses/IDs for those who qualify. To confirm your eligibility, call (217) 785-1424.

Secretary of State Jesse White said their goal is to reopen all offices and driver services facilities on January 18.