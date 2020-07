SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois saw a more than $1.1 billion drop in revenues in the fiscal year that ended last month due to the coronavirus’ impact on the state’s economy, according to state officials .

The Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability found that the state ended the 2020 fiscal year with a $1.135 billion decline in base revenues compared to the previous fiscal year.

The steep drop of $947 million in personal income tax had the highest impact overall. Corporate income taxes saw a $430 million decrease, while sales tax collections fell by $206 million.

The State Journal-Register reports Illinois’ fiscal year spans from July 1 to June 30.