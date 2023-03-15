SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A resolution being sent for a vote in the Illinois House would urge the U.S. government to give SNAP benefits to all Illinois foster families, regardless of income.

Approximately 16% of all Illinois residents use food assistance programs like SNAP, the 6th highest in the nation, The Center Square reports.

Last year, the federal government paid $5.6 billion in SNAP benefits to Illinois.

Rep. Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) submitted House Resolution 75 to the House Adoption and Child Welfare Committee on Tuesday.

“We’re losing a lot of foster parents because of the fact that they can’t get SNAP benefits unless they qualify, not counting these children that they take on,” she said.

However, Rep. Steven Reick (R-Woodstock) argued that even millionaires would qualify to receive the benefits, if the federal government agreed to the plan.

“I think that giving it an open-ended qualification or eligibility, regardless of income, I think is a bridge too far,” Reick said.