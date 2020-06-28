Illinois reports 646 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois public health officials reported 646 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 15 deaths.

The latest Illinois Department of Public Health figures show nearly 24,000 tests were administered in the past 24 hours.

Overall, there have been 141,723 total confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and 6,888 deaths. More than 1.5 million tests have been administered.

State officials have said Illinois has been progressing faster than expected in meeting health metrics tied to reopening. On Friday, the state allowed restaurants to reopen indoor dining with limited capacity other businesses to reopen with restrictions.

