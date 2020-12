Illinois receives 43,000 doses in first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois received 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said most of the shots will go to local health care centers to be distributed to health care workers. The news came as health care workers nationwide started getting the first shots of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech.

Pritzker has previously said he expects Illinois to receive about 109,000 doses within the next few weeks. Chicago officials expect about 20,000 to 25,000 of those doses to arrive in the city.