ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois ranks #22 in the nation for Christmas spirit in a recent survey.

The survey, made by CenturyLink, ranked all 50 states for Christmas cheer by factors including evergreen farm numbers, charitable giving, and how often residents online shop, stream, and tweet Christmas content.

Though it fell in the middle of the pack this year, Illinois ranked #36 in 2021, and #33 in 2020.

New Hampshire ranked #1 with the most Christmas spirit for the second year in a row. Wisconsin followed suit at #2 this year and Utah at #3.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in the survey. Around 43% of people haven’t changed the way they spend Christmas since the pandemic began. On the other hand, around 30% of people have made a bigger effort to see family during the pandemic.

Weighing in at 29%, most people Google searched two key terms: “Christmas movies” and “Gingerbread houses.” Google shopping trends include “Wrapping paper,” “Christmas cards,” “Christmas ornaments” and “Elf on a Shelf.”