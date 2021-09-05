Illinois ranks 13th in the country for highest gas prices

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Many people said they hate watching prices at the pump climb. Some said they wait as long as they can before pulling in to fill up their car.

Gas Buddy said gas prices in Illinois are up. They said Illinois ranks 13th in the country for most expensive gas prices, and folks at the pump are starting to feel that pain in their wallets.

Most people said even though they hate it, they still have to get gas

“That’s really not a possibility for me. So, regardless of how much it goes up, I’m going to have to keep paying. It will just have to be less each time,” Annie Machin, a driver, said.

AAA shows gas prices in Illinois are actually higher than the national average. In the next few days, we could see gas prices go up even more. As companies assess any damage and get back to work after Hurricane Ida.