FILE PHOTO: Carved slices of ham folding on top of one another. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One state-wide organization is planning to go “ham” for Giving Tuesday this holiday season.

In a release, the Illinois Pork Producers Association announced they will be taking part in the #GiveaHam challenge by participating in “Hams for Heroes”, an original campaign created by the IPPA to supply military families in need with holiday hams.

The IPPA will be challenging the Illinois Department of Agriculture to help them donate hams.

They will be holding a press conference Tuesday in Springfield.