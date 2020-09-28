Illinois Pork Producers Association grill stolen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An agricultural trade association for pig farmers is reporting the theft of a large grill embedded into a trailer.

A Facebook post from the Illinois Pork Producers Associated (IPPA) said their grill was stolen from their office at 6411 S. Sixth Street Road in Springfield. IPPA said it was last seen Friday, and the trailer was covered in two black, custom fitting tarps that hide the graphics.

The trailer has a license plate number “5072 JV”.

This grill was featured during the grilling segments for WCIA’s ‘Our Town’ series this summer.

IPPA asks that if you have any information on this theft to call their office at 217-529-3100.

“Thank you in advance. We hope to locate the grill and get back to “firing up flavor” real soon.”