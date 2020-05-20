Illinois only Midwestern state not to reopen

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Other states in the Midwest have reopened or instituted regional reopening, but not the Land of Lincoln.

The New York Times reports two other states and the District of Columbia also have stay-at-home orders in place and most businesses closed. Illinois and Delaware’s orders are set to expire at the end of May. New Jersey’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on June 5, and D.C.’s on June 8.

Governor Pritzker has set a a May 29th date to move Illinois into Phase 3 of his Restore Illinois Plan. That would ease many restrictions and allow businesses to function, if certain metrics are met.