What is Illinois’ favorite movie from the 2000s? (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Movies that came out in the 2000s brought new technology, perspectives, and experiences to the big screen, but which 2000s movie are Illinoisans searching for the most?

According to a study by USDirect, an authorized DirecTV dealer, “Shrek” is the 2000s-era movie that folks from Illinois searched for the most.

To determine the answer, USDirect put together a list of the 100 most popular 2000s movies using data from Marie Claire, Rotten Tomatoes, and IMDb. Next, they used Semrush — a keyword research program — to find each film’s search volume, picking out the top 12.

Those 12 movies included:

American Psycho

Transformers

Iron Man

Shrek

Twilight

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Star Trek

Superbad

Avatar

Mean Girls

Legally Blonde

Spider-Man

Analysts then used Google Trends to learn which of those 12 movies was most-Googled in the past 12 months for each state.

Illinois shares “Shrek” as the most-Googled 2000s movie with Ohio, North Carolina, and Georgia.

The study produced some other noteworthy findings. One is that “American Psycho,” a satirical thriller released in 2000, is the most-searched 2000s film in 14 states (including New York, where the events of the movie take place).

“Transformers” earned the title of most-Googled in 12 states — the second-highest amount — followed by “Iron Man,” which was the top-searched in six states.

“Shrek” and “Twilight” were the favorite search in four states each. But the study noted “Shrek” had the highest Metacritic score on the list at 84/100. Meanwhile, “Twilight” had the lowest score at 56/100.

Additionally, “Iron Man” tied with “Shrek” and “Avatar” for the second-highest IMDB score on the list, at 7.9/10.

While Box Office Mojo shows “Avatar” is still the highest-grossing film of all time, Florida is the only state that googled the film more than any other 2000s movie.