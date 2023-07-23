(NEXSTAR) – More than 1,300 sites around the country are suspected of being so contaminated, hazardous or polluted – or are at risk of becoming so polluted – that they have been deemed a national cleanup priority.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identifies places around the country that pose a risk to people’s health because they have been contaminated by hazardous waste.

Since 1980, the agency has taken charge of cleaning up those sites under a law with the nickname “Superfund.” (Its full name is The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or CERCLA.)

Superfund sites include poorly managed landfills, mining areas, or industrial facilities.

As of June 27, when the National Priorities List was last updated, there were 1,336 sites, plus an additional 40 sites that were proposed as new additions. “It is a list of the worst hazardous waste sites identified by Superfund,” the EPA explains.

As part of its effort to inform the public on potential threats and hazards in their area, the EPA maps out every site on an interactive map. Zooming in on the map (below) allows you to see more information about the Superfund sites in your neighborhood, city or state.

Clicking on a site opens a pop-up window with more information, including the site’s Hazard Ranking System score. That score represents how likely a site is to release harmful substances into the surrounding environment, how toxic the waste on site is, and how many people are (or could be) impacted by the pollution, among other factors. The highest possible score is 100.

Clicking on a site’s name also gives you more information on why a site ended up on the National Priorities List. For example, clicking around California’s Silicon Valley shows areas where semiconductor manufacturers contaminated groundwater below their buildings. In Oklahoma, an oil refinery polluted the surrounding soil and water. In Alabama, a company producing pesticides had been disposing of waste in open pits. Those chemicals ended up flowing into nearby rivers and wetlands.

In Illinois, there are 69 Superfund sites, all of which are listed below:

CityCountyZip CodeSite Name
GREENUPCUMBERLAND62428A & F MATERIAL RECLAIMING, INC.
MORRISTOWNWINNEBAGO61109ACME SOLVENT RECLAIMING, INC. (MORRISTOWN PLANT)
QUINCYADAMS62301ADAMS COUNTY QUINCY LANDFILLS 2&3
EAST ST. LOUISST. CLAIR61036BAUTSCH-GRAY MINE
ROCKTONWINNEBAGO61072BELOIT CORP.
BELVIDEREBOONE61008BELVIDERE MUNICIPAL LANDFILL
BYRONOGLE61010BYRON SALVAGE YARD
TAYLORVILLECHRISTIAN62568CENTRAL ILLINOIS PUBLIC SERVICE CO.
HARTFORDMADISON62048CHEMETCO
BECKEMEYERCLINTON62231CIRCLE SMELTING CORP.
PEMBROKE TOWNSHIPKANKAKEE60944CROSS BROTHERS PAIL RECYCLING (PEMBROKE)
DEPUEBUREAU61356DEPUE/NEW JERSEY ZINC/MOBIL CHEMICAL CORP.
WARRENVILLEDUPAGE60555DUPAGE COUNTY LANDFILL/BLACKWELL FOREST PRESERVE
HILLSBOROMONTGOMERY62049EAGLE ZINC CO DIV T L DIAMOND
DOWNERS GROVEDUPAGE60515ELLSWORTH INDUSTRIAL PARK
CALUMET CITYCOOK60409ESTECH GENERAL CHEMICAL COMPANY
WINNEBAGO COUNTYWINNEBAGO61073EVERGREEN MANOR GROUND WATER CONTAMINATION
GALESBURGKNOX61401GALESBURG/KOPPERS CO.
ANTIOCHLAKE60002H.O.D. LANDFILL
DANVILLEVERMILION61832HEGELER ZINC
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAUALEXANDER62957ILADA ENERGY CO.
LAWRENCEVILLELAWRENCE62439INDIAN REFINERY-TEXACO LAWRENCEVILLE
ROCKFORDWINNEBAGO61109INTERSTATE POLLUTION CONTROL, INC.
GRANITE CITYMADISON62040JENNISON-WRIGHT CORPORATION
WAUKEGANLAKE60085JOHNS-MANVILLE CORP.
JOLIETWILL60434JOLIET ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT (LOAD-ASSEMBLY-PACKING AREA)
JOLIETWILL60434JOLIET ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT (MANUFACTURING AREA)
DUPAGE COUNTYDUPAGE60185KERR-MCGEE (KRESS CREEK/WEST BRANCH OF DUPAGE RIVER)
WEST CHICAGODUPAGE60185KERR-MCGEE (REED-KEPPLER PARK)
WEST CHICAGODUPAGE60185KERR-MCGEE (RESIDENTIAL AREAS)
WEST CHICAGODUPAGE60185KERR-MCGEE (SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT)
CHICAGOCOOK60633LAKE CALUMET CLUSTER
LA SALLELA SALLE61301LASALLE ELECTRIC UTILITIES
LEMONTDUPAGE60439LENZ OIL SERVICE, INC.
LA SALLELA SALLE61301MATTHIESSEN AND HEGELER ZINC COMPANY
BELVIDEREBOONE61008MIG/DEWANE LANDFILL
GRANITE CITYMADISON62040NL INDUSTRIES/TARACORP LEAD SMELTER
WAUKEGANLAKE60085NORTH SHORE GAS (NSG) NORTH PLANT
WAUKEGANLAKE60085NORTH SHORE GAS SOUTH PLANT
FAIRMONT CITYST. CLAIR62201OLD AMERICAN ZINC PLANT
OTTAWALA SALLE61350OTTAWA RADIATION AREAS
NAPLATELA SALLE61350OTTAWA TOWNSHIP FLAT GLASS SITE
WAUKEGANLAKE60085OUTBOARD MARINE CORP.
ROCKFORDWINNEBAGO61109PAGEL’S PIT
BELVIDEREBOONE61008-2308PARSONS CASKET HARDWARE CO.
CHICAGOCOOK60623PEOPLES GAS CRAWFORD STATION FORMER MGP
CHICAGOCOOK60608PEOPLES GAS LIGHT & COKE – 22ND ST
CHICAGOCOOK60642-4134PEOPLES GAS LIGHT & COKE – DIVISION ST
CHICAGOCOOK60610PEOPLES GAS LIGHT & COKE NORTH STA
CHICAGOCOOK60614PEOPLES GAS LIGHT & COKE WILLOW ST STATION
CHICAGOCOOK60645PEOPLES GAS NORTH SHORE AVENUE STATION FORMER MGP
CHICAGOCOOK60608PEOPLES GAS SOUTH STATION FORMER MGP
CHICAGOCOOK60608PEOPLES GAS THROOP STREET FORMER MGP
LIBERTYVILLELAKE60048PETERSEN SAND & GRAVEL
SANDOVALMARION62882SANDOVAL ZINC COMPANY
CARTERVILLEWILLIAMSON62959SANGAMO ELECTRIC DUMP/CRAB ORCHARD NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE (USDOI)
SAUGETST. CLAIR62206SAUGET AREA 1
SAUGETST. CLAIR62201SAUGET AREA 2
SAVANNAJO DAVIESS61074SAVANNA ARMY DEPOT ACTIVITY
CHICAGOCOOK60633SCHROUD PROPERTY
ROCKFORDWINNEBAGO61109SOUTHEAST ROCKFORD GROUND WATER CONTAMINATION
ELGINKANE60177TRI-COUNTY LANDFILL CO./WASTE MANAGEMENT OF ILLINOIS, INC.
MARSHALLCLARK62441VELSICOL CHEMICAL CORP. (MARSHALL PLANT)
WAUCONDALAKE60084WAUCONDA SAND & GRAVEL
WOODSTOCKMCHENRY60098WOODSTOCK MUNICIPAL LANDFILL
WAUKEGANLAKE60085-5428YEOMAN CREEK LANDFILL

See the Superfund sites in your area on the map below:

You can also view a full list of sites and explore the map on the EPA’s website.

Once a site is put on the National Priorities List, the EPA investigates the dangers posed to human health and pursues the best way of cleaning up the problem. The EPA may force the person or company responsible for the pollution to finance the cleanup, or it may take charge of cleanup if no party can be found responsible.

Once a site is fully cleaned up and the EPA determines there’s no further risk to people’s health or the surrounding environment, it can be deleted from the list. The site can then be redeveloped into something new.