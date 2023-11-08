DES PLAINES, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man is under arrest after the Illinois Gaming Board said he stole more than $14,000 in casino chips from a Des Plaines casino at gunpoint.

In a press release, the Illinois Gaming Board said that Ismail Ahmed Ateyat is suspected of walking into Rivers Casino on Halloween wearing a black face mask and armed with a gun. He is accused of pointing the gun at employees, stealing the chips and then fleeing.

Gaming Board agents tracked Ateyat to his home in nearby Chicago Ridge and arrested him there, the Board said. They added that the stolen chips were found inside the home, along with the gun and the mask.

“Because of the swift and diligent work by our Gaming Agents and our local law enforcement partners, we were able to arrest this individual and recover the stolen casino chips,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “I am grateful to our Gaming Agents, Illinois State Police, Chicago Ridge Police, and the staff at Rivers Casino.”

Ateyat is charged in Cook County with three counts of armed robbery, and he is being held without bond. He is due back in court on Nov. 30