OLNEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police investigating a homicide in Olney have identified the victim and provided more information into the ongoing investigation.

According to Illinois State Police, the homicide occurred on December 17 in the 2400 block of E. Main Street in Olney.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nicole Pedigo of Olney.

Police believe there are no safety concerns to the community regarding the incident, and added that no further information would be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP Zone 8 by phone at (217) 342-7881 or by email here.